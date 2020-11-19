Lekki Toll Gate: CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism, proved nothing- Coalition

CNN and the narrative of saboteurs!

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria has described the recently published report by Cable News Network (CNN) on the Lekki Toll Gate as a ludicrous, weak piece of journalism capable of inciting violence in Nigeria.

In a statement issued and signed by Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and Barr John Atani, Convener and the Secretary General of the Coalition respectively, the organisation said the cable television threw the rules of objectivity in the air with the unprofessional, one-sided and sponsored documentary on the Lekki Toll Gate incident.

According to the Coalition, the CNN has a culture of stereotyping Africa as a continent with everything negative, adding that the news medium should remove the log in its eyes especially with its infamous roles in the just concluded United States election as stressed by President Donald Trump.

“Nothing more can demonstrate CNN’s mischievous tendencies than claiming in one breath that it spoke with over 100 people but eventually presented only one person who claimed to still be looking for his lost brother. Can there be a massacre with one person declared missing?

“The medium put together a collection of embellished footages colored with graphics to tell its lie of a story and even showed a purported footage of soldiers leaving their base in Bonny Camp, as if such pictures are short on demand on internet.

No doubt, the CNN goofed as usual, but this time, they must pay the price of aiming to rupture the fragile peace in our country aftermath of the destruction and wanton killings that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

As foremost security experts, it beats us hollow how a medium like CNN could degenerate to the level of using only social media clips of interested parties, or partisan celebrities, as a reliable source of credible information. How much does that count as evidence?

Little wonder, many Nigerians have passed the junk of a report as not only ludicrous, laughable, and embarrassingly unprofessional, they have also increasingly lowered their expectations and respect for the medium since it failed in its attempt to prove anything new on the incident.

“We are also concerned that the fiction work labored to link a particular set of bullet to the Nigerian Army and related it to Serbia, a country they said, had been selling ammunition to Nigeria since 2005, what a futile effort. Of course, it’s a common knowledge that Nigeria does not manufacture bullets and the Army is not essentially the only one that patronises Serbia or any other country for such.

The documentary also claimed that the Nigerian Army declined to speak to his enquiry, how can, when the Lagos State Government Judicial Panel of Inquiry is still trying to unravel what transpired. Can we now agree that the CNN video is an attempt to sway the findings of this panel?

With the so-called status and clout of CNN in news reporting, we expect them to ‘unravel’ the truth but since there was nothing to unravel, they decided to fuel the whole situation with a documentary that was a rehash of all cloned footages that are already in public domain.

“We are aware that the target is to make the Nigerian Army a villain in the Lekki Toll Gate incident, hence, these idea of working to answer to hang a military that deserves nothing short of commendation. We the Nigerian people will not sit down and allow politicians, delinquent fellows and their foreign collaborators rubbish our institutions. We urge the federal government to sanction the CNN especially as it concerns adverts on its medium by Nigeria and Nigerian business organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...