Lekki Toll Gate: Coalition writes UN, seeks immediate exit of Amnesty International from Nigeria

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has petitioned the United Nations on what it termed the ‘mischievous and clandestine activities of the Amnesty International (Nigeria), urging the global body to investigate and see to its exit from the shores of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the coalition and signed by its convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the anti-terrorism group said the latest propaganda onslaught by the AI on the military over Lekki Toll Gate crisis of October 20, shows that the international body is trying to incite and bring disaffection among the Nigerian state.

The coalition’s reaction is sequel to a report during the week that Amnesty International had released what it called the timeline of troop movements to the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests.

While calling for the investigation of AI for stating publicly that it tracked troops of the Nigerian Army from Bonny Camp to the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, the coalition stated that the act is an offence of espionage which is against any country’s sovereignty.

“As a credible coalition that works independently of government’s influence and radar, we usually query the reports of the AI in Nigeria because it often appears as if they have scores to settle with the Nigerian government and people. Are we fighting two wars in Nigeria?

“We have a picture of the outlook of the activities of AI across the world, but the Nigerian branch of Amnesty International appears to have deviated from the core values, principles and objectives of the original Amnesty International domiciled in the United Kingdom.

“Just like previous reports they’ve churned out, this purported report on shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20 is “misleading and inaccurate”. Again, Amnesty International got whatever it termed facts wrong.”

While urging the United Nations Office in Nigeria to call Amnesty International to order over its continuous interference in the affairs of the Nigerian security agencies, the coalition called for the complete exit of the AI in Nigeria before it destabilized the country with its reports.

“The activities of the Amnesty International through its previous and latest reports on Nigeria, suggests a strong, sinister motive to continuously undermine the nation’s national security. How can an organization admit carrying out espionage on the Nigeria Army within our shores?

“No doubt, this report has raised our concerns about the validity of AI’s evidence-gathering. It is like knowing the facts, but drawing the wrong conclusions. This cannot be tolerated again because they cannot continue to incite Nigerians against each other.

“As Nigerians, we are increasingly worried, particularly on this recent timeline report released by Amnesty International. We consider this report, as totally undeserving and a joke taken too far by Amnesty International, at the expense of Nigeria’s internal security and sovereignty.

“Nigerians are worried and want to passionately appeal to the United Nations to help question the actual motive of AI and it’s persistent criticism of the Nigerian security forces who have spent the last few years working through extreme conditions towards ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgency and all other forms of insurgency in the country is brought to a halt.

“We are of the strong conviction that AI is on a the clear-cut mission of sabotaging our nation’s security by tactically using it’s many and persistent frivolous reports to demean the effort of our armed forces. Till date, most of the claims by AI, in its report are mostly unverifiable, conducted clandestinely without any known record of interface with the Nigerian public and can best be described as comical in all ramifications and laughable.”

“Nigerians remain undeterred in securing their country and must continue to reject this falsehood assertion by subversive foreign elements like Amnesty international. Our security forces are not going to be deterred, neither will their morale and effort be affected, by any tendentious report that mischaracterizes the important sacrifice they make to protect citizens at great risk of injury or death.”

