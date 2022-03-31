Lekki Toll Plaza: Lagos govt, LCC engage stakeholders

Lagos State Government has urged the people of the State, especially the residents of Lekki and Ikoyi, to show understanding ahead of the proposed reopening of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza by the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC). The appeal was made by Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho and his counterparts in Transport, Dr. Fredericks Oladehinde as well as Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi respectively during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Wednesday at The Lekki Coliseum in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

They assured the residents that Lagos State Government will look into all the requests and recommendations made by the stakeholders and respond appropriately. The stakeholders meeting which was held to engage key residents on LCC’s plan to reopen the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, was attended by key stakeholders which included, the President of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), Olorogun James Emadoye; human rights activists, the media and several other residents of Lekki, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...