Lekki Tollgate: ‘Police will not tolerate breakdown of law, order in Lagos’

Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured Lagos residents that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement Thursday said the assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic in the area.

Hundeyin said the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression but the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the right to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

CP Alabi therefore warned all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the police boss once again enjoined all peace loving Lagos residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

