Lekki Tollgate shooting: We didn’t indict Army-Forensic firm

The forensic firm contracted to provide expert services to the Lagos State Judicial Panel on the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting, Sentinel Forensic Limited, yesterday denied reports on social media that it indicted the Nigerian Army for killing peaceful protesters at Lagos tollgate.

A forensic expert from the firm, Joseph Kayode Funsho, had on Friday appeared at the Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, Related Abuses and other matters to state the company’s findings.

In a statement issued yesterday lamented that it had noticed inaccurate reporting and sensationalism of the proceedings, adding that the facts had been twisted.

The statement said

“News making rounds on the internet and social media platforms suggests that Sentinel Forensic Limited findings implicate and indict the Nigerian Army in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020, is biased and unbalanced reporting, this is fake news.

“Our forensic specialist commented that following an extensive scene investigation at the Lekki Toll Plaza by our team of specialists about 87 days after the incident there was absence of any physical evidence supporting the allegations of discharge of live ammunition by Nigerian Army personnel.

“This scene investigation was conducted days after Sentinel Forensics Ltd was engaged by the judicial panel of inquiry

