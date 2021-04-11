Business

Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for integrity – Bridget Adeyemi

Without doubt, high-riding real estate guru, Bridget Adeyemi who is the co-founder of Lekkiajahikoyi  Property Investment Limited has continued to soar in the industry.
Assuring investors of her company’s integrity and top services, Mrs. Adeyemi, who spoke recently, said: “Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for its integrity and with our unalloyed dedication to real estate marketing, we will certainly continue to thrive.”
Continuing, Bridget Adeyemi, adds: “We will strive to provide excellent services to our clients, both at home and in diaspora and ensure that they realise their dreams of becoming property owners and real estate investors.”
Adeyemi is unequivocal in her belief that tough time often brings the best out of quintessential entrepreneurs.
She made the assertion while taking a stock of how the company she founded together with her husband fared in 2020 –  a year greatly disrupted by COVID-19.
“Like I often say, tough time makes people tougher. As tough as the year was, it helped me to become better at strategising for unforeseen circumstances,” she says.
Despite the gloomy economy, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited still retains its front-runner status as a leading real estate marketing company with the highest number of followers on Instagram.
Similarly, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited recently won the 2020 GMYT Academy award for Real Estate of the Year. The honour came two years after it won Young Entrepreneurs Awards’ Best Real Estate Marketing Company of 2018.
The company as its name suggests, is a leading real estate marketer of land and property in the highbrow areas of Lekki, Ajah and Ikoyi.
Despite its remarkable success in the past three years, Lekkiajahikoyi continues to keep its focus on the axis.
“The location is the most bankable area in Nigeria, if not the whole of Africa,” Adeyemi said.
Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is jointly run by husband and wife, Dare and Bridget Adeyemi, who both studied business administration at the University of Lagos.
The couple had built the company from scratch and set new records in real estate marketing including holding the bragging rights of the real estate firm that first marketed a property on Instagram.

