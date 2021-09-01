Lekoil Cayman Frets for Survival as Metallon Bows Out

Indications of dire times were already rife about Lekoil Cayman before now, as pundits had long predicted that the oil firm was literally sitting on gunpowder.

Alas, the power tussle has reached a stop as Metallon, the mining company that took control of Lekoil Cayman in a shareholder vote in January, bowed out with the sale of 15.1 per cent stake as of August 31.

This situation has left the London-listed Lekoil Cayman gasping for survival and running helter-skelter to source funds to remain afloat. We were reliably informed of its clandestine wooing of industry top-brass to raise a lifeline fund after Metallon’s trigger, which many insist may have finally put paid to LEKOIL Cayman’s continued existence. As at the time of filing this report, succour was yet to come as efforts to raise funds have so far been met with stiff resistance from those buoyant enough to save the day.

You may well recall that Lekoil Cayman fired its CEO and founder, Lekan Akinyanmi, (who currently holds sway as the CEO of Lekoil Nigeria) in June, on the allegation of corporate governance breach and since then the centre hasn’t held between the sister companies that continued to fight tooth and nail for superiority.

It went totally ballistic and irredeemable when Lekoil Cayman was unable to publish its annual financial report in June and pleaded for more time from its regulator on the London Stock Exchange), an avoidable predicament had it been able to draw support from Lekoil Nigeria.

Ostensibly, Metallon pulled out after being unable to fulfill his obligation to drive Lekoil Cayman to publish its statutory annual financial report and it remains hazy what the future portends for the controversial firm.

Industry sources insist the fight isn’t yet over as Lekoil Cayman is bent on raising a convertible facility agreement (CFA) worth £200,000 to fund its legal battle against Lekoil Nigeria.

Looking at the stock price from January to date, it appears that Metallon in its quest for control of Lekoil has merely succeeded in destroying shareholder value.

