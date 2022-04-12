Business

Lekoil Limited: Shareholders pass critical resolutions at EGM

Lekoil, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, has announced the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held last.

Results on each of the resolutions put to the EGM followed a vote by shareholders with a combined share capital of 437,462,857 ordinary shares, representing 58 per cent of the issued share capital of the company.

According to a release on the meeting, both Resolutions 1 and 2, which are ordinary resolutions requiring a simple majority of votes cast to pass were put to the meeting and duly passed.

The resolutions include approval of the Option Agreement entered into with Savannah Energy and authorisation of the Directors to issue fully paid ordinary shares.

Anthony Hawkins, the company’s Interim Executive Chairman, commented: “The company would like to thank its shareholders for approving both resolutions at the EGM.

“In particular, the vote in favour of entry into the Option Agreement was overwhelmingly endorsed by our shareholders (other than those associated with Lekoil Nigeria) and is a clear validation of the transactions with Savannah Energy.

 

“The voting also puts into context the recent actions of Mr. Akinyanmi and Lekoil Nigeria as they attempt to stifle the smooth running of the company. The company will continue with the work necessary to have the Company’s shares unsuspended and continue with the steps necessary to recover its investments in the Lekoil Group.”

Meanwhile, prior to the EGM, it was reported that Lekoil Cayman Limited and Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, flagrantly flouted an injunction by a Federal Court of Nigeria.

According to the report, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, joined by a number of third-parties, including Lekoil Oil & Gas Investments Limited, Mayfair Assets & Trust Limited, Lekoil 276 Limited and Lekoil Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited, was granted an injunction in the Federal High Court of Nigeria against Lekoil Limited and Savannah Energy Investments Limited, restraining them from taking any steps in furtherance of the transfer of any interests in oil and gas assets of Lekoil Nigeria Limited and the transfer or creation of any interest in Lekoil Nigeria Limited, that will alter the ownership, equity or share capital structure of Lekoil Nigeria Limited.

Lekoil Nigeria sought the injunction further to the announcement of February 28, 2022 by Lekoil Cayman Limited that it had entered into an agreement with Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC.
Prior to the injunction, Lekoil Cayman and Savannah Energy had scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to hold on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Rather than respect the rule of law, both companies continued and acted in defiance of the Nigerian court injunction by going ahead with the EGM as scheduled

 

