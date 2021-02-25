Lemon therapy rejuvenates body system, clears toxins, waste

CONTINUED LAST WEEK

night. Lemon juice is very good for washing wounds. Steep a piece of cotton wool in the raw juice and use to clean the wound. Remember that Lemon juice is best taken fresh. It is not advisable to store Lemon juice for a long time. A lot of people have developed a habit of taking vitamin tablets daily. What those people need to know is that fruits and vegetables are the best vitamins there are. Lemon is a good source of vitamins. Lemon juice is very good for kidney stones. Citrates [Citric acid salts], which are present in Lemon, not only prevent formation of kidney stones, but also help dissolve them.

Drink half a cup of Lemon juice two times daily. You may dilute it with water or sweeten it with honey, depending on your taste. An alternative is to dry Lemon seeds and then grind into powder. Mix one teaspoon of the powder with two dessertspoons of honey, then lick daily for three weeks. Never mistake the so-called bitter Lemon soft drink for real Lemon juice, far from it! In fact, it is not good for the body as it contains carbonic gas and sugar. For the treatment of arthritis, kidney stones, gout, constipation and hypertension, there is nothing as effective as the famous Lemon therapy.

Lemon therapy is capable of rejuvenating the body system and clearing the body of all toxins and waste product, giving a feeling of well-being and lightness. Lemon therapy is indispensable in the treatment of cancer. Lemon therapy involves drinking the juice of Lemon in the following way. Take one Lemon the first day. Increase it to two the next day. Continue to add one extra Lemon each day until the tenth day.

Then begin to take them in the reverse order, subtracting one Lemon each day. Please be sure to follow strictly the procedure above if you wish to apply Lemon therapy. It is one of the natural therapies that have been scientifically proved to be curative. It is very important to apply the therapy as described above. Ulcer patients should not apply Lemon therapy, as it may aggravate their condition.

During Lemon therapy one should drink as much water as possible and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Solid food should be taken only once a day. Considering the above-mentioned medical values of Lemon, you would agree with me that Lemon is indeed, a tree of life.

