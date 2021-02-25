Health

Lemon therapy rejuvenates body system, clears toxins, waste

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM Comment(0)

CONTINUED LAST WEEK

night. Lemon juice is very good for washing wounds. Steep a piece of cotton wool in the raw juice and use to clean the wound. Remember that Lemon juice is best taken fresh. It is not advisable to store Lemon juice for a long time. A lot of people have developed a habit of taking vitamin tablets daily. What those people need to know is that fruits and vegetables are the best vitamins there are. Lemon is a good source of vitamins. Lemon juice is very good for kidney stones. Citrates [Citric acid salts], which are present in Lemon, not only prevent formation of kidney stones, but also help dissolve them.

Drink half a cup of Lemon juice two times daily. You may dilute it with water or sweeten it with honey, depending on your taste. An alternative is to dry Lemon seeds and then grind into powder. Mix one teaspoon of the powder with two dessertspoons of honey, then lick daily for three weeks. Never mistake the so-called bitter Lemon soft drink for real Lemon juice, far from it! In fact, it is not good for the body as it contains carbonic gas and sugar. For the treatment of arthritis, kidney stones, gout, constipation and hypertension, there is nothing as effective as the famous Lemon therapy.

Lemon therapy is capable of rejuvenating the body system and clearing the body of all toxins and waste product, giving a feeling of well-being and lightness. Lemon therapy is indispensable in the treatment of cancer. Lemon therapy involves drinking the juice of Lemon in the following way. Take one Lemon the first day. Increase it to two the next day. Continue to add one extra Lemon each day until the tenth day.

Then begin to take them in the reverse order, subtracting one Lemon each day. Please be sure to follow strictly the procedure above if you wish to apply Lemon therapy. It is one of the natural therapies that have been scientifically proved to be curative. It is very important to apply the therapy as described above. Ulcer patients should not apply Lemon therapy, as it may aggravate their condition.

During Lemon therapy one should drink as much water as possible and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Solid food should be taken only once a day. Considering the above-mentioned medical values of Lemon, you would agree with me that Lemon is indeed, a tree of life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain will ban “buy one get one free” promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health. The government says obesity is one of […]
Health

Lagos doctors suspend 3-day warning strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Striking medical doctors in Lagos under the auspices of the Medical Guild have suspended its three-day warning strike.   According to a statement issued yesterday by the Medical Guild and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, members of the Medical Guild will resume work by 8am tomorrow, Thursday, […]
Health

Americans warned not to drink hand sanitiser after four die, others go partially blind

Posted on Author Reporter

  Americans are being warned against drinking hand sanitiser after four people died and others were left with visual impairments. A total of 15 people – 13 men and two women – were admitted to hospital after ingesting sanitiser in the southern states of Arizona and New Mexico in May and June, a new report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica