Lemon therapy rejuvenates body system, clears toxins, waste

Citrus is a genus comprising some 16 species of trees. The more- wellknown species are Lime, Lemon, Orange, Grape and Tangerine. Lemon is called the tree of life because of its many medicinal properties. The leaf is rich in aromatic essence: limonene and linadol. The rind contains 0.5 per cent essential oil, which comprises limonene, coumarines and flavonoids.

The juice contains Vitamin B1, B2, and C, flavonoids and organic acids. A lot of research has been done on this plant. It’s medicinal properties are scientifically proven and recognised. This is one of the contributions modern science could make to help promote traditional medicine.

Rather than dismiss the claims of traditional medicine, science should use its complex technical apparatus to clinically verify these claims. Below are some of the medical uses of lemon. Please note that whatever is said of Lemon here is also true of the other citrus species, though to a lesser degree. LEAVES: Lemon leaf is sedative and antispasmodic. Those who suffer from insomnia, nervousness and palpitation should soak five to seven leaves of lemon in a teacup of hot water and allow it to infuse for 15 minutes.

The dosage is one cup two times daily. Lemon leaf will serve as a good and better alternative to Valium and other synthetic sedatives, which, by the way, have side effects. To get maximum result from Lemon leaf, take the preparation daily for at least one month. Do not expect that your insomnia or nervousness would disappear overnight. For migraine headache and asthma, soak two handfuls [a handful is the amount of dried or fresh leaves you can hold within your fist] of fresh Lemon leaves in one bottle [beer bottle] of hot water.

Allow it to infuse for 10 minutes. Drink two cups every night for two weeks. This preparation should be taken warm. This applies more particularly to asthma patients. Lemon leaf is also good for worms. For this, prepare as for migraine and asthma above.

The dosage is three cups every night for one week. FRUIT RIND: Lemon rind is good remedy for lack of appetite, indigestion, constipation and typhoid fever. Add the rind of 10 Lemon to four litres of water and bring to boil. Take a cup three times daily.

Like the leaf, Lemon rind is a good worm expellant. JUICE: Lemon juice is an excellent remedy for scurvy, a disease caused by lack of vitamin C. Vitamin C [ascorbic acid] is found in fruits and vegetables. Hence, scurvy is common among those whose diet is poor in fruits and vegetables. Drink half a glass of Lemon juice twice daily.

You may sweeten it with honey if you wish. For indigestion, mix half a glass of Lemon juice with half a glass of water and drink daily. This stimulates the activity of the digestive organs and strengthens the system. Due to the presence of hesperidins, diosmine and other flavonoids, Lemon juice and rind improves blood circulation and so are good for Oedema, hemorrhoids, heart problems, stroke and hypertension. It is scientifically proven that Lemon produces alkalinisation of the system, thus cleansing and re-invigourating the system. For tonsillitis and sore throat, mix half a cup of Lemon juice with four dessertspoons of honey. Warm it on fire and use to gaggle every morning and

CONTINUED NEXT WEEK

