Business

Lender boosts agric sector with low-interest loans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed that it remains committed to boosting the growth of Nigeria’s agriculture sector by supporting farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain.

 

In a statement, the lender noted that it offers various low-interest credit facilities across the agricultural sector that will help clients to cushion the impacts of Covid-19.

 

According to the Head, Agribusiness, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Wole Oshin, the lender’s agribusiness financial solution is geared towards ensuring that players in the agriculture space are not hindered by lack of finance.

 

He said: “The bank’s suite of agribusiness solutions minimises risks, ensures maximum control and optimises profits associated with international trade by making transactions smoother, simpler and safer for all parties involved.

 

Some  benefits of the Stanbic IBTC Agribusiness Finance include availability of gap-funding for unforeseen financial needs, maintenance of cash flow and flexibility of repayment terms based on the type of funding.

 

This facility is also versatile and can be utilised for funding resources, vehicles and farming equipment.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria imports N231bn drug from France, Denmark

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BAD Waiver being granted to drug importers has affected local pharmaceutical firms   ●Import surges from 21.3% to 279.7%     Bayo Akomolafe Nigeria has shifted to France, Denmark and Singapore to take delivery of some pharmaceutical products valued at N231.05 bilion ($502.3million) in the last one year. This is coming as the Federal Government […]
Business

FG underscores advocacy against oil spill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Federal Government has declared that oil operators must continue guided by sound environmental policies and standards so that they would not harm the environment and the communities of creatures within the sphere of their operations.     Giving this advice through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the government stated that […]
Business

Dollar heads for weekly gain as pandemic recovery stalls

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar was headed for its best week of the month on Friday, as surging coronavirus cases and stalled progress toward U.S. stimulus had nervous investors seeking safe assets. As fresh curbs to combat COVID-19 were introduced in Europe and Britain, the world’s reserve currency surged to a two-week high of 93.910 against a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica