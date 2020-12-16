Lender boosts creative industry with N5bn

The entertainment and creative sector is about to receive a huge boost, as Heritage Bank Plc, has arranged to set aside N5billion as a support funds to drive the industry and stimulate sustainable growth to the nation’s economy, according to a press release issued by the lender.

This is even as the lender doled out the sum of N1million to Damilola Adeyemi, a winner of an online giveaway competition to celebrate the bank’s product, Ynspyre ambassador, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, thus heralding the launch of the Ynspyre Account set aside for talented young Nigerians in the different spectrum of the creative and entertainment industry.

MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, who affirmed Heritage Bank’s commitment to the development and growth of the nation’s creative sector, described the sector as one of the leeway to solving the unemployment occasioned by the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

He said that the development and growth of the entertainment industry will get as many people as possible involved as manufacturing, banking and other sectors cannot do it alone.

Sekibo said the music industry has done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings and if more resources could be put into it, the country would be better for it.

Like this: Like Loading...