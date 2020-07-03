Lender donates COVID-19 test kits to Lagos

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has further strengthened its support for fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) through the donation of test kits to the Lagos State Government. Announcing the donation of the kits, which were presented to the Lagos State Government at the Lagos State Biobank, Mainland Hospital, Yaba, the lender said the move became imperative given that the novel Coronavirus had entered the community transmission stage.

Commenting on the donation, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, reiterated the importance of supporting the Lagos State Government’s testing capacity, considering the upsurge in the number of confirmed cases in the state. He said: “Lagos State has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria since the outbreak of the virus. Being the most susceptible city in the country, we must not relent in our efforts to help in identifying those who have been infected so that proper treatments can be administered to them.

