Lender emerges ‘Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020’

Ecobank  Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker, according to a statement by the lender.

 

It said the announcement was made at the Asian Banker’s Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony held last Thursday.

 

Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards were designed to identify emerging best practices in retail financial services, technology implementation and innovation.

 

The annual awards also identify implementation goals and challenges from which other financial institutions and technology companies could learn.
While congratulating the winners of the prestigious awards in the various categories, he stated that the process for selection was rigorous, transparent and conducted with the highest level of integrity.

 

Specifically, the organisers said Ecobank was selected as the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria for its deployment of digital solutions to meet the needs of its customers even during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, adding that the bank also enhanced  its customer experience through culture transformation across the various touch points.

 

According to the organisers, “Ecobank encouraged its customers to avoid non-essential contact in achieving their banking needs by utilising digital solutions to access their account, make contactless payments, transfer funds and carryout other banking transactions from the comfort of their home and offices without visiting the bank. The winning bank enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across all Ecobank Affiliates.”

 

Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, described the award as a worthy recognition of Ecobank’s digital transformation landmark initiatives targeted at providing tailored solutions to payments and collections.

 

He said: “We are pleased to be recognised as ‘Best Retail Bank of The Year’ in Nigeria. This confirms the strength of our brand in innovative banking products and digital solutions to deliver services to our teeming customers across the various segments.”

 

He disclosed that the bank provided uninterrupted services to its customers during the Covid-19 lockdown through its 24/7 digital self-service solutions via Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, Omni Lite and the RapidTransfer App.

