Lender emerges ‘best sub-custodian bank’

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has won the Best-Custodian Bank Award in Nigeria for the ninth time.

This was disclosed by Global Finance magazine, during the announcement of its selections for the 18th annual Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards in seven regions and more than 80 countries.

The Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards regularly distinguishes top performers among banks and other providers of financial services.

Expressing his excitement about this successive feat, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said: “Being consistently recognised by Global Finance as the best provider of custody services in Nigeria is an achievement that we are proud of.

