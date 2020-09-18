Business

Lender, foundation provide succour for private school teachers, SMEs

Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with the Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) Foundation to provide succour to over 300 affected private school teachers and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector, the lender said in a press release. According to the statement, the bank and the foundation, provided palliatives to the teachers and small businesses in 15 local governments, including five major markets in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area of Ifako Ijaiye, in Lagos State, weekend.

Speaking at the event, Group Head, Education, NGO & Faith Groups, Lagos Mainland Zone of the bank, Mother Dan-Egwu, stated that as educational-friendly financial institution, Heritage Bank appreciated the socio-economic role the sector plays in the country. According to her, Heritage Bank deemed it necessary to partner FAMO in supporting private school teachers and small businesses given the hardship and the quagmire they have been plunged into nationwide by the pandemic.

She further explained to journalists that Heritage Bank and the Foundation seek to help teachers in phases. Dan-Egwu said that the current phase would see 300 teachers getting food items and cash worth N10, 000)each. On the mode of selection adopted, she stated that FAMO selected the teachers based on the regions, as the first phase comprised 300 teachers and SMEs in the South West (Lagos), adding that the poorest of the poor were the main target and that they were identified with the help of the National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST). She further disclosed that Heritage Bank’s strategy is to provide basic palliative care to the educational system at the resumption of academic activities in schools. According to her, the bank has three areas of basic supports in providing mentorship programme for schools, school portal and school health plan in partnership with Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs).

