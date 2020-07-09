Lender, group advise women on business development

First City Monumental Bank has urged women to play more active and frontal role to stimulate the growth of businesses and overall development in Nigeria. The bank in a statement yesterday advised women to pursue leadership roles in their communities and corporate world for them to rise to the top echelon of decision making body. The President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Fund for Women (GFW), Ms. Latanya Mapp Frett, who was the Special Guest Speaker at the 4th edition of the Women Financing Women (WFW) Group meeting hosted by leading financial services provider, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and (Nigeria’s SME Impact Investment Platform, gave the advice to women.
Related Articles
NCDMB, firms sign $25m deals for refinery, lube plant projects
RALLY Board in talks with OEMs to domesticate refinery fabrication, assembly The Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has signed two equity investment agreements valued at $25 million for the construction of a lube blending plant in Bayelsa State, and an energy park in Edo state. The energy park comprises, among others, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CSR: GNI partners Ogun on security
O ne of the foremost underwriting firms in the country, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc., has partnered Ogun State Security Trust Fund as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company supported the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) through donations in discharging its duty of securing the lives and properties […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘FG’s planned borrowing’ll boost credit to private sector’
The massive borrowings that the Federal Government plans to embark on this year will likely lead to a further increase in credit to the private sector, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted. They stated this in the firm’s latest “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review and Outlook,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, which, among […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)