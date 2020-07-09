Lender, group advise women on business development

First City Monumental Bank has urged women to play more active and frontal role to stimulate the growth of businesses and overall development in Nigeria. The bank in a statement yesterday advised women to pursue leadership roles in their communities and corporate world for them to rise to the top echelon of decision making body. The President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Fund for Women (GFW), Ms. Latanya Mapp Frett, who was the Special Guest Speaker at the 4th edition of the Women Financing Women (WFW) Group meeting hosted by leading financial services provider, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and (Nigeria’s SME Impact Investment Platform, gave the advice to women.

