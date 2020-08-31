Lender, group partner on Panafrican MSME Academy

The first Panafrican MSME Academy informational webinar in the country will hold on September 3, 2020, Ecobank has said.

Established under the AUDANEPAD “100,000 MSMEs by 2021” (100K MSMEs) programme launched by the African Union Development Agency – AUDANEPAD in partnership with the Ecobank Group, the MSME Academy provides easy access to practical training and resources on financing opportunities in various countries, how to build a digital presence for businesses and how to adapt business operations in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panafrican MSME Academy, which is open to Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises across the 36 states and federal capital territory, offers free access to market intelligence, a host of mentors with a diverse experience while assisting with access to funding opportunities.

According to a statement by the lender, the programme provide support to African MSMEs and is structured in three pillars, namely: the MSME Academy, MSME Marketplace, and MSME Financing Support Programme to be delivered through an MSME Digital Platform.

“The MSME Academy aims to build the capacities of MSMEs across Africa through a combination of relevant content library, a network of institutions specialized in MSME support such as incubators and accelerators, and a community of peers, mentors, and advisors.

“The MSME Marketplace is a consolidated marketplace of marketplaces, enabling MSMEs to access e-commerce, procurement and alternative financing opportunities across the continent; while the MSME Financing Support Program is a scheme that will bring together financial institutions, guarantee funds, and other institutions to reduce the cost of risk for lenders to deliver capital to MSMEs at scale,” the statement said

