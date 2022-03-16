Business

Lender: Inadequate power supply hinders Nigeria’s industrial take-off

Against the background of the persistent poor electricity supply in the country, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said that Nigeria would find it difficult achieving its quest of becoming an industrial economy if does not tackle poor power supply. The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Nigeria loses about $29billion annually due to poor power generation and transmission.

They stated: “The absence of constant power supply has contributed to the slowdown of Nigeria’s much needed industrial take-off. For businesses, self-generation places pressure on operating expenses. Household wallets are also significantly affected by the same expense.

“According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) data, the average available generation capacity in Q3’21 was 5,301.32 MW. This implies an increase of 9.5 per cent compared with 4,843.57 MW recorded in Q2’21. However, actual generation was limited to an average of 3,936.64 MW, which is a decline of 3.4 per cent q/q from an average of 4,076.89 MW recorded in Q2’21. “According to The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the persistent low generation can be attributed to a combination of issues ranging from gas constraints as well as fault and technical problems within generating plants.”

Although they highlighted the various attempts by government to address the challenge, the analysts noted that the 11 distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country, for instance, had a remittance performance of 56.2 per cent in Q3’21, which is a decline from the remittance performance of 58.0 per cent recorded in Q2’21. They stated that in order to halt power shortages: “The modernisation of power infrastructure should be prioritized; enhanced regulatory oversight is also needed to improve transparency and contract enforceability,” adding that: “Increased investments in renewable energy would also boost power generation.”

 

Our Reporters

