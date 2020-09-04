Lender introduces savings account product

Polaris Bank has launched “Polaris Target Savings Account,” which the lender said is aimed at helping Nigerians imbibe healthy savings culture as a means to building a strong financial base. The bank in a statement released at the weekend quoting its Group Head, Products & Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, said: “The savings culture is gradually going into extinction as people generally spend than save, hence the launch of the target savings account to help Nigerians save for a better tomorrow. “We recognise that there is never going to be enough money to save. That is what one must first accept, but the need to develop the habit of savings is as important as life in itself. A salary increase for most people will not necessarily get them to save more; your children finishing school, will not get you to save more; a bigger client for your business will not get you to save more; getting older will not enable you to save more and paying off your mortgage and other debts, will not get you to save more. All these are excuses not to start saving today. If you are not saving with what you have today, chances are you might not save when you have more money.”

Like this: Like Loading...