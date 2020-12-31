Business

Lender launches ‘21 Days of Christmas’ campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has launched a, “21 Days of Christmas” campaign aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs. According to a press release, the 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season, while also reminding them of the wide range of Stanbic IBTC products designed to ease everyday living.

Ranging from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the yearend celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season. Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater for self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.

In addition, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, in order to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature. Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.

Also, in the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5,000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Digital asset guidelines germane for investors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

On SEC’s efforts to arrive at the guidelines, Agama noted that last year the commission launched the Fintech Roadmap and went ahead to set up the blockchain virtual financial assets committee.   “These committees are both market wide and principally done to engage the market, to be able to have discussions with the market and […]
Business

FirstBank restructures 15% of total loans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First Bank has restructured 15 per cent of its N1.759 trillion loan book by the end of the first half of the year, up from six per cent three months previously, its chief risk officer said on Monday, according to Reuters.   “We don’t see so much deterioration (towards year end),” Olusegun Alebiosu told an […]
Business

‘Reaction to current disruptions’ll determine our future’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr M.O. Oyegunle, has called on stakeholders in the insurance sector to brace towards defeating the ravaging effect of Coronavirus on the economy. Making the declaration yesterday in Lagos while being invested as the 50th president of the institute, he acknowledged the challenges ahead of him, saying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica