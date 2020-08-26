Business

Lender launches mobile banking app

Coronation Merchant Bank has announced the launch of its mobile banking application which, it said, provided customers with easy access to their accounts as well as the ability to perform transactions seamlessly without the need for in-person banking.

 

Commenting on the launch, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/ CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated: “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking within the merchant banking space.

 

We recognise that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19.

 

This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers.

 

“Our goal is to consistently create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives.

 

We remain committed to being there for our customers even in these difficult times.”

Coronation Merchant Bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives.

 

Earlier this year, the bank announced its partnership with IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) to provide a $40 million trade finance guarantee facility for its clients. This was the first time in five years that IFC would approve such a facility in Nigeria.

