Lender launches radio programme for SMEs

Ecobank Nigeria has launched a radio programme – “Ecobank Business Hour”- targeted at empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

 

According to Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, Emeka Agada, the programme, which is being syndicated across 10 radio stations in Nigeria, is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower its SME customers with the right resources to thrive.

 

He said that the programme would also enlighten the public about the various solutions designed by the bank to help businesses. He explained that the radio programme, being produced by Royal Roots, one of Nigeria’s leading production companies, had already commenced and will be aired for an initial period of 13 weeks.

 

He added that  the rich content would help entrepreneurs and business managers to upskill and reskill for growth in the new digital landscape. He stated: “This further underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of SMEs in all sectors of the economy.

 

The radio programme promises to be an impactful series. I encourage all small business operators including their customers, friends and family members to set aside time to listen to the programme and get tips on how to grow their businesses.”

 

Also speaking, Greg Odutayo, Managing Director, Royal Roots, said the programme would enable aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to set up and manage successful businesses. He commended Ecobank for supporting a programme of this nature, capable of generating positive activities in the SME space.

 

The Business Ecobank Hour is being anchored by the duo of Odutayo, a presenter, producer and director with over 28 years of professional experience, and Helen Ese Emore, an international facilitator, seasoned MSME project development and business coach.

 

The programme will run on 10 radio stations including, Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos, Ray- Power 106.5FM, Kano, Odenigbo 99.1FM, Obosi, Liberty 91.7FM, Kaduna and PH Family Love 97.7FM, Port Harcourt and of others.

