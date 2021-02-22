News

Lender, money transfer firm sign deal on remittance

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and leading international money transfer provider, Small World Financial Services (“Small World”), have signed a partnership agreement targeted at bringing the strengths and assets of both organisations to offer money transfer services to Africans in the diaspora. According to a statement issued by the lender,

“this is an exciting development for both Small World and the Ecobank Group as Small World can continue to grow its global customer base as well as its 250,000 pick-up locations, while Ecobank, with its footprint across 33 African countries can further expand its remittance reach within African communities across Europe and other parts of the world.

 

Small World customers will be able to access the unparalleled Ecobank Africa -wide network in three ways: Direct transfer to Bank accounts, mobile wallet; and cash pick up at any Ecobank location.”

 

It further stated: “This partnership will further financial inclusion in Africa as Ecobank will make available the Ecobank Xpress Account (a mobile based bank account developed for the unbanked and under-banked) for the recipients of remittances sent by Small World Financial Services’ customers.”

 

Nick Day, Chief Executive and Founder of Small World, said: “We are delighted to be forging a partnership with Ecobank.

 

It is a leading bank in Africa with over 50,000locations in the region which means our global customers get access to even more ways to send money home to African countries. Importantly, Ecobank shares our commitment in delivering great customer service alongside providing fast, affordable and reliable transfers.”

