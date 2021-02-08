Business

Lender plans to raise $300m senior notes

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the investing public that its subsidiary, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of $300 million senior notes, pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulations.

 

According to a statement by Adenike Laoye, Group Head, Corporate Communication, the proceeds of the Eurobond will provide medium term funding and help to enhance the capacity of the bank to support international trade and service in Africa. “Further, the notes, which will be issued through a Dutch special purposes funding vehicle, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

 

“In view of the foregoing, ETI is pleased to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the proposed launch of the notes by the bank.

 

“The bank intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the Notes will be traded on its regulated market.

 

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed that it has no objection to the Transaction. It should be noted that the transaction is subject to prevailing market conditions and the conclusion of the necessary transaction documentation,” the bank noted. Ecobank Nigeria recently secured N50 billion, 10-Year bilateral subordinated loan.

 

According to the statement, the bilateral funding provides stable medium-term liquidity to the balance sheet of Ecobank Nigeria and positively improved its balance sheet ratios, especially the capital adequacy ratio by circa 300 basis points

