Lender posts N45bn in HY’20 profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has posted a profit after tax of N45.204 billion in its half year interim report ended June 30, 2020.

 

This represents an increase of 24.72 per cent over its half year profit after tax of 2019 which was N36.245 billion.

 

Profit before tax for the June ended was N52.406 billion, representing a 17.37 per cent increase over 2019 figures which stood at N44.650 billion.

 

The group gross earnings stood at N126.570 billion from N117.374 billion, accounting for a growth of 7.83 per cent.

 

The lender’s first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2020 had showed a marginal increase in top-line and profitability.Gross earnings stood at N61.4 billion, showing an increase of 4.6 per cent over the N58.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

 

Net interest income fell 8.3 per cent from N20.2 billion to N18.5 billion, while credit impairment charges printed at N1.967 billion, compared with a write back of N1.391 billion in 2019.

 

Operational expenses increased from N23.5 billion to N24.8 billion, making the bank to end the quarter with a profit before tax (PBT) of N24.4 billion, as against N23.5 billion. The PBT in Q1 2020, showed an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to Q1 of 2019.

 

However, profit after tax rose faster by 7.6 per cent from N19.2 billion in 2019 to N20,6 billion in 2020 on the back of lower tax expenses. Stanbic IBTC recorded loans growth of 16.9 per cent from N535.2 billion to N625.7 billion, while customers’ deposits rose 31 per cent per cent to N1.167 trillion compared with N887 billion in 2019. Total assets rose by 29 per cent from N1.877 trillion to N2.427 trillion.

