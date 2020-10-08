Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Programme. Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga, gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding between October 5 and 9. According to her, “this is another moment to celebrate our customers. We will always celebrate you. You are the reason why we are in business.

We seize the opportunity of this event to re-affirm our commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all our interactions with you. The theme, “Dream Team,” reflects the importance of teamwork in consistently providing outstanding service at all our touch points.

This is what we represent in Ecobank. Your dream team celebrates you. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.” She observed that this year’s event was quite significant, as it coincides with the time the world is being ravaged by the coronavirus, stressing that, prior to the period, the bank had invested significantly in technology.

“We have provided the Mobile App, Ecobank Online, Ecobankpay, Ecobank Omni, Omni-lite, our *326# and our express point agencies are deployed to effectively meet your needs at all times. We enjoin you to take advantage of them. The whole idea is to be able to serve you, whatever the situation and this has been proven right during this pandemic period,” she said. Otuniga disclosed that several activities had been lined up for the week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PayPal reports record earnings in Q2 ’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported record earnings during the second quarter as consumers and merchants rapidly embraced a shift towards digital payments amid massive retail shutdowns and a surge in remote, e-commerce purchases due to COVID-19. The company reported a 49 per cent increase in adjusted earnings to $1.07 per share compared with the year-ago […]
Business

FG may crash price of cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    T he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.     Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic […]
Business

Tough times for home seekers as rents rise by 50%

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Accommodation seekers are to pay more as rents for one-bedroom mini flats have gone up by 50 per cent in some locations in Lagos and Abuja metropolis. Apart from the fact that one bedroom flats are very hard to come by in urban centers, New Telegraph investigations showed that low purchasing power among young couples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: