Lender reiterates commitment to support entrepreneurs

Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to deepen support to young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to grow their businesses either as start-ups or prospective business owners as part of its response to deal with the global economic challenge occasioned by COVID-19.

 

According to the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, the lender is mindful of the devastating impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economic system, hence as an institution at the forefront of investing in human capital development for critical economy recovery “we will up our game to empower Nigerian youths who are one of the bedrock of any vibrant economy.”

 

He noted that in partnering the youths to leverage their talents and contribute their quota to the growth of the economy, the bank would adopt financial inclusion to boost entrepreneurship development. He pointed out that entrepreneurship development is critical to Heritage Bank’s mission to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

 

He further explained that Heritage Bank’s various entrepreneur schemes in the support for business had al-  ways focused on dependable job-creating sectors, such as agricultural value chain (fish farming, poultry, snail farming), cottage industry, mining and solid minerals, creative industry (tourism, arts and crafts), and information and communications technology.

 

Sekibo restated that the aim of Heritage Bank, being at the forefront of youth empowerment, is to emancipate the latent entrepreneurial spirit in the teeming youth population for the growth of the economy.

