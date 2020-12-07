Lender reports N461bn revenue in nine months

Ecobank Group has recorded N461.2 billion revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing nine per cent increase against the corresponding period of last year.

In its audited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank also recorded a considerable performance in other key financial indices despite the harsh operating environment.

Summary of the report showed that gross earnings increased by 0.4 per cent to N 613.1 billion; total assets nudged up by nine per cent to N 9.430 trillion during the period under review as against the period of last year.

Also, deposits from customers increase to N6.686 trillion representing 13 per cent and total equity went up by three per cent at N 708.6 billion.

The bank in a statement noted, however, that despite the bank’s good showing in deposits from customers, revenue and gross earnings, profits was impacted by the provisioning of about N60.5 billion for goodwill for the acquisition of Oceanic Bank in 2011.

The bank said it was optimistic that with clean book aftermath of the full provisioning for Oceanic Bank, it will improve on its profitability for the year end. Profit before tax and goodwill impairment close at N95.1 billion.

Ecobank posted a profit before tax of $90 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 down 12 per cent on a reported basis, but up 27 per cent in constant currency, driven by positive operating leverage, according to the lender in a statement.

Operating income (net revenue) stood at $393 million, up one per cent on a reported basis and 14 per cent in constant currency while operating expenses was $259 million, up 1 per cent on a reported basis and six per cent in constant currency.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO, while reacting to the Financials, said: “Quarter 1, 2020 was the beginning of an unprecedented, uncharted and disturbing period for businesses, governments and individuals globally, owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. For us, as a bank, our focus is on making sure that we can meet the needs of our customers despite the pandemic, while also ensuring their wellbeing and safety as well as those of our employees.

“All our countries have successfully activated our business continuity plan in line with the needs of each local environment. Through our investment in technology over the years, working from home has been seamless and indeed a pretext to a possible new normal post COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...