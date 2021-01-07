Business

Lender steps up CSI initiatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, announced at the weekend that its Marketing and Corporate Communications department renovated the SOS Children’s Villages, Social Centre, located at Isolo in Lagos State, as part of the lender’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

According to a press release, members of the department gave the Social centre a face-lift with new wall paintings, sophisticated furniture, and donated an All-In-One computer to comfort the children in accessing the digital hub at their Ejigbo campus.

The facility is home to over 300 youths and over 2000 youths around Ejigbo will benefit from the upgraded space which includes a lounge, hub furniture and the all-in-one computer donated. SOS Children’s Villages is a non-governmental and non-denominational organisation that supports and provides for vulnerable children and young people who lack the required family care, protection and guidance.

Reiterating Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to making a positive impact in the society, Bridget Oyefeso- Odusami, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that the organisation is keen on collaborating with reputable bodies such as the SOS Children’s Villages to foster the development of the nation’s younger generation. We believe the future is digital, and we are happy to have donated useful items to enable the youths to stay up to date with digital learning, so they remain relevant in these times.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Harsh policies take Nigeria bound imports to Benin, Togo ports, says Uzodinma

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  …as SIFAX boss, Afolabi emerges new ANLCA BoT chairman   Satisfied with the recent reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called on the Federal Government to rework all unrealistic fiscal policies that are driving importers of Nigerian bound goods to the ports of Nigeria’s neighbouring […]
Business

Okonjo-Iweala: Time to fix WTO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s candidate to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, yesterday urged U.S. President, Donald Trump, or his successor not to leave the Geneva-based body, saying reforms were possible. The U.S. has been a regular critic of the WTO and is along with other members is urging reforms to its 25-year-old global trade […]
Business

Analysts: Inflation to maintain upward trend in December

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing increase in demand for goods and services during Christmas season, lingering forex scarcity and impact on agriculture of the prevailing insecurity in the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said they expect inflation to continue on its upward trajectory this month. Commenting on the latest inflation data released by the National Bureau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica