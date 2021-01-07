Lender steps up CSI initiatives

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, announced at the weekend that its Marketing and Corporate Communications department renovated the SOS Children’s Villages, Social Centre, located at Isolo in Lagos State, as part of the lender’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

According to a press release, members of the department gave the Social centre a face-lift with new wall paintings, sophisticated furniture, and donated an All-In-One computer to comfort the children in accessing the digital hub at their Ejigbo campus.

The facility is home to over 300 youths and over 2000 youths around Ejigbo will benefit from the upgraded space which includes a lounge, hub furniture and the all-in-one computer donated. SOS Children’s Villages is a non-governmental and non-denominational organisation that supports and provides for vulnerable children and young people who lack the required family care, protection and guidance.

Reiterating Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to making a positive impact in the society, Bridget Oyefeso- Odusami, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that the organisation is keen on collaborating with reputable bodies such as the SOS Children’s Villages to foster the development of the nation’s younger generation. We believe the future is digital, and we are happy to have donated useful items to enable the youths to stay up to date with digital learning, so they remain relevant in these times.

