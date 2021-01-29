Lender targets MSMEs with N50bn subordinated funding

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank’s newly sourced N50 billion credit will be deployed to support Micro, Small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates in the country. Commenting on the funds, Akinwuntan pointed out that the Ecobank Nigeria recognizes MSMEs as the drivers of post COVID-19 economic recovery for Nigeria, stressing that additional funding support from the bank would further generate and bolster activities in the sector thereby driving the much-needed growth in the country, provide jobs and support wealth creation.

According to Akinwuntan, “the proceeds of the financing will support MSMEs in the country and are particularly useful for this segment where access to bank loans is considered as the biggest impediment to growth. As MSMEs currently account for about half of the country’s gross domestic product and circa 96 per cent of the total number of businesses, this support will definitely make a positive impact.”

