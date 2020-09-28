Lender targets N4.96bn gross earnings in Q4’20

Unity Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N4.975 billion gross earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N3.359 billion in interest income.

However, the lender projection pretax loss of N1.659 billion and N1.800 billion for loss after tax during the stipulated period. Unity Bank recorded 11 per cent growth in its earnings to N22.8 billion in the first six months of 2020 (H1’2020) from N20.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

The bank disclosed this in its unaudited financials submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange, which also showed that profit before tax grew by seven per cent to N1.12 billion in H1’20 from N1.05 billion in H1’19. This is even as the profit after tax equally rose by seven per cent to N1.03 billion from N967.51 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

The half year results showed that the lender recorded gross earnings of N11.01 billion, a five per cent growth from the N10.50 billion recorded for the same period in 2019.

Similarly, the lender’s interest earnings recorded a 15 per cent increase to N19.79 billion within the period, from N17.27 billion in the corresponding period in 2019, while its total operating income also grew by 14 per cent to N12.14 billion from N10.69 billion in the same period in 2019.

Earnings per Smshare stood at 17.64 Kobo for the period ending 30June 2020. The bank’s half-year report also showed a huge boost in asset, which saw a 48 per cent growth to N445.95 billion from N293.05 billion in the same period in 2019. This follows the growth of the vank’s loan book which rose by 53.7 per cent to N131.48 billion from N70.62 billion in Q2’19.

A further review of the H1 financial statement showed that the lender grew its deposit by 19 per cent to N306.47 billion from N257.69 billion as at December 2019

