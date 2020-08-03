Business

Lender unveils loan package for female entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a special loan package for female entrepreneurs in the country, the lender announced in a statement at the weekend. The loan package,

“The Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI),” is specially designed by the bank to financially empower female business owners and entrepreneurs in the country.

 

Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank Group, Daberechi Effiong, said the EFEI loan was targeted at boosting small scale businesses owned by women, adding that it was a further demonstration of the importance the bank attaches to the role of women in sustainable develop-ment and contribution to the nation’s economy.

 

Effiong, who is also the EFEI Coordinator, explained that prospective female business owners could access credit with interest rates as low as 1 per cent, noting that the process for accessing the credit facility is easy and stress ree.

 

According to her, “the EFEI loan is one of our several ways of further encouraging female entrepreneurs in the country. As a bank, we believe empowering women will enable them play their role better in the society and the economy.

 

This loan would position them for increased participation, validation and contribution to their communities.

 

“The terms and conditions for accessing the loan are simple and easy such that many female entrepreneurs could readily avail themselves of the opportunity and grow their business.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Pension assets face plunge as jobs dry up

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I n the last few months Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have seen a sharp decline in the number of new retirement savings accounts as employers cut back on recruitment.     Businesses, especially manufacturing firms, have largely been shut down since April after the country imposed movement restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. […]
Business

‘How FG can deliver 300,000 housing units annually’

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

In order to fix the nation’s housing deficit, which is estimated at over 17 million units, the Federal Government must muscle the political will to build at least 300,000 houses annually. Apart from doing something differently, affordable housing advocates, under the auspices of Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), said government must involve the private sector […]
Business

Dow partners firms to tackle plastic waste in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has announced Project ReflexNG, a pilot project aiming to collect and recycle plastic waste in Lagos, Nigeria. The project is aligned to Dow’s global ‘STOP THE WASTE’ sustainability target which will enable the collection, reuse or recycling of one million metric tons of plastic globally by 2030.   The project in partnership […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: