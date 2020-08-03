Lender unveils loan package for female entrepreneurs

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a special loan package for female entrepreneurs in the country, the lender announced in a statement at the weekend. The loan package,

“The Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI),” is specially designed by the bank to financially empower female business owners and entrepreneurs in the country.

Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank Group, Daberechi Effiong, said the EFEI loan was targeted at boosting small scale businesses owned by women, adding that it was a further demonstration of the importance the bank attaches to the role of women in sustainable develop-ment and contribution to the nation’s economy.

Effiong, who is also the EFEI Coordinator, explained that prospective female business owners could access credit with interest rates as low as 1 per cent, noting that the process for accessing the credit facility is easy and stress ree.

According to her, “the EFEI loan is one of our several ways of further encouraging female entrepreneurs in the country. As a bank, we believe empowering women will enable them play their role better in the society and the economy.

This loan would position them for increased participation, validation and contribution to their communities.

“The terms and conditions for accessing the loan are simple and easy such that many female entrepreneurs could readily avail themselves of the opportunity and grow their business.”

Like this: Like Loading...