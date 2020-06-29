Business

Lender unveils new tagline, ‘It Can Be’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the change of its tagline from “Moving Forward” to “It Can Be”.

 

 

Unveiling the new slogan, Yinka Sanni, outgoing Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that these special times require a stronger connection with the organisation’s customers.

 

 

“As we continue to provide innovative banking solutions to give better customer experience, ‘It Can Be’ reflects the gradual and consistent transition from a previous stage of growth to a new stage of possibilities,” he said.

 

 

According to Sanni, the new catchphrase represents Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering support to its customers.

 

 

He said: “Over the years, we have built a reputation of providing quality and topnotch banking experience. This marks a significant milestone in our journey with our customers, as we reflect on everything the ‘Moving Forward’ tagline stood for, we are assured that what we aspire to become ‘can be’.”

 

 

He further reiterated that the ‘It Can Be’ mantra is an assurance that with Stanbic IBTC, everyone can achieve greater things with endless possibilities.

 

 

“Our new watchword is about hope. It is an attitude and a way of life. It is a statement of reassurance to help our customers get to where they want to be. ‘It can be’ represents transformation, growth, success and a brighter tomorrow for all our esteemed customers. We know they have dreams for the future and we are here to make them happen,” he said.

 

 

