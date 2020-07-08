Lender unveils upgraded Mobile App for seamless transactions

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its mobile app by introducing exciting features to enable seamless transactions for its customers. In a press release, the lender said: “The one-stop mobile app tagged Super App, consists of the entire range of the Stanbic IBTC Group products such as My Bank, Mutual Funds, Pension, @Ease, Insurance and Stockbroking.

The Stanbic IBTC Super App offers quick log-in capability with facial and fingerprint biometric options, strong customer data protection and voice banking features. It also contains features such as instant soft loans for customers through the instant cash advance/ EZ cash, bills payment, and funds transfer.”

It further stated that other offers from the Super App include Automated Teller machine (ATM) cardless withdrawals, loading of prepaid cards and payment of multiple beneficiaries, amongst others It also provides more self-service options such as unfreezing of account and password reset option. Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said the upgraded mobile app is a restatement of the organisation’s commitment to providing seamless and unique banking experiences to its customers.

