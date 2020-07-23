Business

Lender urges customers to use USSD *833# smart code for payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Polaris Bank has urged its customers to limit their use of cash and avail themselves of its USSD 833# smart Code for payments on the go to ensure social distancing and need to stay safe. In a statement, the lender said its USSD smart code (833#) offered quick, convenient and seamless banking services to the users to carry out their transactions easily from any type of phone without the need for data. According to the statement, existing customers and prospects who get enrolled on the USSD smart code service, get instant access to PayDay Loan called Polaris Salary Advance and also stand a chance to get 100% bonus airtime every time they buy airtime.

The platform provides higher transaction limit up to N1m per day. Other features and benefits of the USSD service include: quick top-up and data, funds transfers, payday loan, bills payment, check balance, automatic transaction receipts (to email), buy WAEC/JAMB PIN, block account and many more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan     T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.     The statement came as Nigeria’s […]
Business

LEKOIL crashes Otakikpo JV project capex below $170m

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

SURGE   Company mulls drilling of seven oil wells to increase output from the current gross rates of 5,755 bopd …inks infrastructure deals to raise marginal field’s production to 10,000 bopd   LEKOIL, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, has reduced Otakikpo Joint Venture (JV) […]
Business

Apapa Customs grow revenue by 10.59% to N227.3bn in 1h

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

D espite the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded about 10.59 per cent revenue increase to N227.3 billion in the first half of 2020, from N203.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.     This came as the Command processed over N52 billion worth of export […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: