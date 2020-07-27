Lender urges Nigerians to embrace homeownership

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has urged Nigerians to explore the benefits of home ownership by taking advantage of untapped investment opportunities in mortgage offerings. Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Ruby Onwudiwe, made this known at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Talks Webinar titled, “All You Need to Know About Buying A House (Mortgage).”

Citing the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Nigeria Report, Onwudiwe said home ownership rate in Nigeria was estimated at 25 per cent of the total population, which implies that over 75 per cent of the populace lives in either rented apartments or are homeless.

She noted that this presented a massive opportunity for prospective home owners to consider owner-occupancy for shelter, investment and also as an asset to leverage for accessing financial facilities. She stressed that there was a need for conscious and deliberate plans as well as policies aimed at empowering Nigerians to become homeowners, especially in choice environments.

“The COVID-19 has presented opportunities for investors and intending homeowners to explore structured and convenient mortgage offerings that fit their plans,” she said.

She cited Stanbic IBTC’s Home Loan products, pointing out that it was a mortgage package designed to help Nigerians to acquire fully developed properties in any of the pre-approved locations in the country while the Equity Release allows access to over 80 per cent of an existing property. “With a track record of responsibility towards loan repayment reflected by bank statements presented, getting a home loan is easy.

It’s about character, it’s about the seeker’s cash flow, having collateral and working in a reputable organisation for at least six months. Also, we have a fiduciary responsibility of ensuring that the loan seeker is not under duress and the loan is not a burden.

