Lender urges Nigerians to maximise savings, opportunities

As business conditions steadily improve and business confidence remains positive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged Nigerians to maximise savings and investment opportunities available to them. The financial institution has thus advised customers to be deliberate in achieving their savings and investment goals in order to access rewarding returns.

While quoting the recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by the Bank, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Wole Adeniyi, said that the moderate improvement of business activities after easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus, will enable income earners to confidently achieve their savings and investments targets. According to him, “Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, being customer-centric, appreciates the benefits of savings and investments.

Our responsibility extends to being ahead of every situation to provide enabling platforms for our customers. Adeniyi noted that the financial institution is deliberate about delivering flexible products that suit the needs of customers. He cited the Stanbic IBTC Max Yield Savings Account with which customers can enjoy higher yields on savings.

