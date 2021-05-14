Business

Lender, Vanguard Economic Forum Series partner on MSME financing

Ecobank Nigeria and Vanguard Economic Forum Series have announced that they are convening an MSME virtual summit to promote and encourage lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. In a press release, the lender said that the theme of the virtual summit is, “Unlocking credit growth in a changing MSME lending landscape,” adding that the conference will be broadcast and streamed live via zoom platform on May 21st by 11am. According to the statement, the conference, which is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (NASME) and the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), will convene keynote speakers and panelist from regulatory agencies, policy decision makers, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), business and industry thought leaders.

It said that confirmed speakers included Mr Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr. Dikko Rada, Director General, SMEDAN; Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, Fate Foundation; Eke Ubiji, Executive Secretary, NASME and a representative of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), amongst others. The statement added that the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, would be the guest of honour at the conference while

