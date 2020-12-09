Business

Lender wins ‘Agric Bank of the Year’ award

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has won Agric Bank of the Year Award at this year’s edition of Nigeria Agriculture Awards (NAA) for the second consecutive year. The Bank had earlier won the award in 2019. The award, organised by Agro Nigeria, recognises Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to the development of agribusiness in Nigeria and consistency in providing financial solutions to farmers and agricultural enterprises across the country.

Since its existence in 2014, the prestigious NAA has continued to celebrate stakeholders who have excelled in their contributions to the growth of the agricultural sector in Nigeria. Speaking on this award, Wole Oshin, Head, Agribusiness, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said the remarkable contributions of the bank in the agricultural sector are aimed at growing the industry and in turn, the Nigerian economy.

According to him,“the growth of the agricultural sector is pivotal to economic development. We recognise this at Stanbic IBTC Bank, that is why we intentionally develop initiatives and foster partnerships that support players in the industry.” Oshin praised the dedicated workforce whose professionalism and wealth of experience have continued to make Stanbic IBTC Bank fulfil the dreams of its esteemed customers.

