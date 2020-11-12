Business

Lender wins ‘Holding Group Category’ award

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been declared winner of the ‘Holding Group Category’ of the Next 100 Global Awards 2020. Organised by the International Finance Magazine, Global Banking & Finance Review, the Next 100 Global Awards recognises organisations with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership.

Some of the criteria used for the selection include leadership and team experience, quality, track record, industry footprint, social contribution, economic impact and the level of expertise. Other criteria are growth rate, industry awards and recognitions, technological advantages, customer response and engagement, disruptiveness of solutions in respective markets and impact on the respective industry.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is a top-tier end-to-end financial services institution with subsidiaries in banking, stock brokerage, investment advisory, pensions and trusteeship, amongst others. The full-service financial services organisation has continuously demonstrated outstanding commitments to delivering excellent products and service to customers. Commenting on the award, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We are excited to be listed amongst winners of The Next 100 Global Awards 2020, specifically in the Holding Group Category. This is a testament to the high operating standard at Stanbic IBTC and proof of the confidence that our numerous customers have in our service delivery.”

Furthermore, he reiterated that despite the twists and turns that were experienced globally during the year, the organisation had not upheld earnestly in its commitment and service delivery to clients. Stanbic IBTC, over the years, has been a recipient of several awards for outstanding financial performance, excellent customer service delivery, management efficiency, amongst other criteria.

