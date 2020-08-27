Business

Lender’s academy, others receive CIBN’s accreditation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Lender’s academy, others receive CIBN’s accreditation

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has presented certificates of accreditation to Heritage Bank Plc’s academy known as “The Refinery,” the lender said in statement. According to the statement, the institute via a Zoom virtual platform also accredited the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Learning Centre and 25 other Educational Training Service Providers (ETSP).

The CIBN is the accreditation agency for the implementation of the Competency Framework which is part of the strategy to redirect the banking industry towards the path of entrenching a sequenced competency development programme and build capacity for the stability of the financial system.

“The Refinery supervised by the Bank’s Human Capital Management Group was accredited by CIBN after assessing and evaluating its syllabus, curriculum and structure by panel of technocrats and seasoned bankers set up by the Institute, which according to the chartered institute aligns with the Competency Framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the professional paper standard of CIBN,” the statement said. Speaking during the presentation, the CIBN President, Bayo Olugbemi, said the event marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the Institute and our continuing quest for the strengthening of the intellectual resources and capabilities of human capital in the banking and finance industry. He commended Heritage Bank for setting a high standard of learning facility which, according to him, in its structure and curriculum, “is next to that of CBN’s training institute. ”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

eTransact records N118m loss in H1’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

eTranzact International Plc has posted a loss after tax of N118.25 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against profit after tax of N96.09 million recorded in 2019.   According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.769 billion in 2020 as […]
Business

Lender unveils new tagline, ‘It Can Be’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the change of its tagline from “Moving Forward” to “It Can Be”.     Unveiling the new slogan, Yinka Sanni, outgoing Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that these special times require a stronger connection with the organisation’s customers.     “As […]
Business

NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations. Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 […]

%d bloggers like this: