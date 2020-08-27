Lender’s academy, others receive CIBN’s accreditation

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has presented certificates of accreditation to Heritage Bank Plc’s academy known as “The Refinery,” the lender said in statement. According to the statement, the institute via a Zoom virtual platform also accredited the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Learning Centre and 25 other Educational Training Service Providers (ETSP).

The CIBN is the accreditation agency for the implementation of the Competency Framework which is part of the strategy to redirect the banking industry towards the path of entrenching a sequenced competency development programme and build capacity for the stability of the financial system.

“The Refinery supervised by the Bank’s Human Capital Management Group was accredited by CIBN after assessing and evaluating its syllabus, curriculum and structure by panel of technocrats and seasoned bankers set up by the Institute, which according to the chartered institute aligns with the Competency Framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the professional paper standard of CIBN,” the statement said. Speaking during the presentation, the CIBN President, Bayo Olugbemi, said the event marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the Institute and our continuing quest for the strengthening of the intellectual resources and capabilities of human capital in the banking and finance industry. He commended Heritage Bank for setting a high standard of learning facility which, according to him, in its structure and curriculum, “is next to that of CBN’s training institute. ”

