Lenders brace for competition as PSBs launch operations

Although last week’s roll out of their services by two of the country’s licensed Payment Service Banks (PSBs)- 9PSB and Hope PSB- had been widely expected by industry stakeholders, the development is pushing the nation’s deposit money banks (DMBs) into taking additional steps to prepare for the impending competition, especially in the agency banking business, findings by New Telegraph have shown.

Sources in the banking industry said that even though DMBs had prepared for PSBs’ commencement of operations, the lenders are bracing for serious competition in retail banking in the months ahead.

New Telegraph had recently reported that the agency banking business of DMBs was experiencing a boom due to coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, which have made many bank customers to embrace digital platforms, as well as the #EndSARS crisis that saw a massive breakdown of law and order in many parts of the country.

Analysts point out that the rolling out of services by licensed PSBs will lead them to directly competing for agent banking business with DMBs, as the exposure draft on the guidelines for the licensing and regulation of PSBs released by the CBN in October 2018 show that they are licensed to enhance access to financial services for low income earners by using technology to reach Nigerians in remote places where commercial banks find it difficult to operate.

Although the guidelines impose restrictions on the operations of PSBs, such as barring them from granting any form of loans, advances and guarantees, financial experts believe that since the regulation gives major telcos the opportunity to apply for PSB licence, this would trigger a fight for retail banking market share between DMBs and PSBs.

A top bank official told New Telegraph that “compared with banks, the telcos have a bigger budget and better technical know- how on how to drive mobile banking.

So, banks are going to face more issues when these firms start introducing new financial products.”

Also, in a chat with New Telegraph when the guidelines were released by the CBN, Managing Director/CEO, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said: “The telecom companies have massive reach going by the level and spread of subscriptions. It should therefore be expected that banks would see their involvement in payment services as a threat.”

Indeed, among the first three PSBs that were granted Approvals-In-Principle (AIP) by the apex bank in September 2019, two of them, Moneymaster PSB and 9PSB, were subsidiaries of major telecom companies in the country- Glo and 9mobile respectively.

The third PSB, Hope PSB, is a subsidiary of Unified Payments, one of Nigeria’s oldest fintech firms, which is owned by a consortium of banks. However, it was in late August, this year, a few days after it reviewed the guidelines for the licensing and regulation of PSBs, that the regulator announced that it had granted final licenses to 9PSB, Moneymaster PSB and Hope PSB to commence operations.

Last week, two of the PSBs, 9PSB and Hope PSB, rolled out their services, with the former becoming the first PSB in the country to launch its operations.

Speaking at the official launch in Lagos last Monday, 9PSB’s Manager, products and Services, Mr. Femi Balogun, said every mobile owner in Nigeria can now carry out financial transactions using their phones.

Ac- cording to him, by dialing the code *990# an account can be opened on the phone in less than two minutes, while the subscriber’s mobile number serves as the account number. He described the service as the easiest and simplest channel of financial transactions.

Aside from the USSD code, which allows even feature phone users to access the service, Balogun said 9PSB has also deployed mobile app, web, and agent platforms to make the service accessible to Nigerians at all levels. Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, said the digital lifestyle bank was the first PSB designed to transform financial services in Nigeria.

She added that the service would help limit human contacts in financial transactions, which often occurs in the bank.

While commending the efforts of the CBN with regards to financial inclusion, she said the company had come to drive financial inclusion largely among youths and women.

She said the company was targeting six million subscribers to its service within the first year of its launch, while the figures are expected to keep rising in subsequent years.

A financial analyst, Mr. John Okobi, who spoke with New Telegraph at the event, said he welcomed the commencement of operations by 9PSB, noting that while there will be fierce competition with DMBs for agent banking business, it would help to deepen financial inclusion in the country.

