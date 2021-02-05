Business

Lender’s PMI hits six-month low in January

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 50.7 in January, down from 51.8 in December, the lender announced yesterday. It said the latest reading indicated the softest rate of expansion since July, even though the survey showed an improvement in business conditions in the Nigerian private sector. According to a statement issued by the lender, “readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.”

“Latest data signaled an expansion in the Nigerian private sector in January, with a solid rise in new orders underpinning growth. However, substantial increases in input costs and selling prices contributed to a moderation in expansion of outputs and purchasing activity.

As a result, firms looked to cut costs by reducing their workforce. Nevertheless, the degree of positive sentiment improved to the highest since April last year, with hopes of greater demand fueling optimism.

“New order inflows rose solidly in January, despite the pace of growth moderating from that in December. According to firms, new client wins and an improving demand environment led to the uptick. Output rose marginally, which extended the current period of growth to two months. Anecdotal evidence suggested that a rise in demand offset the negative impacts of higher prices,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Paucity of fund threatens Nigeria’s digital economy plan

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s move to build a digital economy through an eight-pillar strategy faces a daunting challenge over lack of fund. This is even as government expressed worry that many young Nigerians with digital skills that could help the realisation of the plan were leaving the country in droves due to lack of support. The country’s National […]
Business

PenCom: Pension rights advocate seeks board constitution

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Executive Director, Centre For Pension Right Advocacy, Ivor Takor, has called on the Senate to expedite action on the appointment of the Chairman, Director General and four Commissioners for the National Pension Commission (PenCom). While lamenting that the absence of the board and executive committee for more than five years was a setback to […]
Business

NSE records midweek gain of N20bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip on the local bourse for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded18 gainers against 12 losers as market sentiments remained green. All-Share Index appreciated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica