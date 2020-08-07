Business

Lender's product enables ATM withdrawals without card

Ecobank has stated that cash withdrawals can be made at all its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) without a card, noting that its cardless withdrawal concept, Xpress Cash, enables users to withdraw cash from ATMs using only a mobile phone. The bank explained that the solution is seamless, secure and is driven by the generation of a code (e-token) by an account holder via its USSD code *326# or mobile app, Ecobank Mobile.

It said that the e-token can be sent to customers, non-customers and even people without bank accounts for cash withdrawal at all Ecobank ATMs nationwide. Head, Consumer Banking, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, said: “Digital payments are fast evolving. Customers want seamless experience across channels.

We are committed to providing suitable options for our customers. Forgetting your card at home should not be a showstopper when you need cash.” She went on to explain that the concept recognises the needs of the unbanked. In her words “With Xpress Cash, our customers can send money to their loved ones who are not even banked. You can send money to your domestic servants or unbanked staff just by generating a code and sharing the code.”

