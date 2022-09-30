News

Lending Rate: NACCIMA faults exclusion of OPS from making inputs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Lending Rate: NACCIMA faults exclusion of OPS from making inputs

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has faulted the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the country’s interest rate to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent, saying it will not solve the underlying causes of inflation in the country.

However, NACCIMA, the regulatory body of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria, explained that the new rate announced was primarily a strategy to manage inflation and does not address the underlying cause of inflation, which is rising food costs caused by several variables, including the devaluation of the naira and the cost of energy, which has impacted production and transportation.

The National President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, in a press release yesterday, made available to New Telegraph, stated that the persistent increase in interest rates may not be sufficient to reduce the inflation rate in the country. Udeagbala noted that to attain low inflation rates, the Federal Government must assure monetary stability, a continuous electricity supply, and security to promote inclusive economic growth. Particularly, the NACCIMA president stressed that the new rate was the third by the CBN in 2022 alone. Indeed, the renowned industrialist said this approval reflected the resolve of the Central Bank of Nigeria to stem inflation.

Nonetheless, he faulted the MPC for not inviting the OPS in their decision making, stressing that “this should have been accomplished in close cooperation with the OPS in the country.” On the implications of the new interest rate on businesses in the country, the renowned industrialist explained: “The current state of the economy has severely diminished the production capability of the majority of industries; enterprises are already closing. “Small and medium-sized firms, which accounted for 91 per of all businesses in the country and employed about 60 per cent of the working population, would be severely harmed by the implementation of this new policy, since it would inevitably result in an increase in operating costs. “As the cost of raw materials increases for firms, they are forced to raise prices regardless of demand as a result of inflation’s root causes. Attempts by the government to restrict the circulation of money would inevitably result in a rise in the price of products and consumables, as well as a decline in the standard of living.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Aregbsola: Alaafin played major role in settling my rift with Tinubu

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has mourned the demise of the first class traditional ruler, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, saying the monarch’s death was a great loss to Nigeria nation.   Aregbesola reeled out this yesterday in his […]
News

Erosion fund: Peterside cost Rivers N2b –Wike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has blamed the former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, for the loss of N2 billion paid to a contractor for the construction erosion control of Queenstown in Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area of the State.   Wike, who […]
News

EndSARS: Approach judicial panel, shun protests, LASG tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the speculations of a renewed protest against police brutality in the state, the Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace in the state, saying that that the government is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica