Lenovo tops as global PC shipments hit 71.4m

China-based Lenovo continues to dominate the PC market in Q3’20 as its shipments rose to over 18 million units for the first time. According to data from research firm, Gartner, Lenovo is closely followed by HP and Dell. Global PC shipments totalled 71.4 million units in Q3’20, a 3.6 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2019.

Apple, Acer Group, and ASUS were also ranked among the top sellers in the period. Although Lenovo experienced a slight decline in desktop shipments, Gartner explains that demand for Lenovo desktops still fared better than those of HP and Dell, aided by solid growth in China. Also, research shows that HP experienced a significant decline as desktop shipments declined 30 per cent year over year, resulting in a growth of just 0.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, Dell’s streak of 17 consecutive quarters of year over year growth ended in Q3’20 with a 4.6 per cent decline.

Gartner notes that this development reflects its emphasis on business over consumer PCs. Meanwhile, data shows that Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) PC market remained relatively flat in the third quarter of 2020, with just 0.4% year over year growth to 19.5 million units. Also, the EMEA market witnessed strong consumer demand for PC. In Africa, for instance, this manifested in aggressive sales of notebooks for children and students and high-end gaming machines to support the entertainment needs of families.

In Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market, the situation was hardly different. With the shutdown, the nation’s education sector was virtually grounded. The majority of tertiary institutions had limited resources to move their classes online, teachers in primary and secondary schools were mainly analogue and required re-training, while about 90 per cent of students also lacked access. Konga, Nigeria’s biggest supplier of PCs, laptops, and other digital devices had gone some way in filling the gap, making devices available without profiteering, unlike the case with other marketers – a development that the management of the e-Commerce giant had been widely applauded for.

