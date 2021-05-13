Health

Leo Club offers free screening, advocates increased health budget

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Leo Club District 404A-1 has called for an increased budget in health and vocational education for Nigerians. Also, the group has advocated ending any chaos that may stem from frustration or chaos arising from limited budget allocation to health and vocational education.

The club made the call during the LEO Club’s free health screening which was held recently at the Ikate Elegushi Primary Health Centre, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki – Epe Expressway in Lagos. The free health screening was funded by the Leo Medical Team comprising the Leo Clubs from Eko Leo Club, Yaba Leo Club, as well as the UNILAG Leo Club, Akoka. During the screening, The Charter President, Ikate Elegushi Lions International, District 404A1, Lion Olori Aderonke Elegushi, the current Treasurer of the Club, along with the Leo’s Region One Director, Leo Yaqub Adegunwa, as well as other dignitaries and beneficiaries of the Maiden 2021 Leos, sponsored Free Health Screening Project, extolled the sterling virtues of the Leo Club Dis-trict 404A1 Lion International.

On their part, Lion Olori Aderonke, Leo Yaqub Adegunwa among others, appreciated the zeal of the organisers of the event, who showcased the nation’s potentials in creating such a very wonderful roadmap and the greater synergy between the masses and the leaders in authority for very vibrant socio-economic development, which could pave the way for a bright future for the youths and the nation Nigeria at large.

In addition, the beneficiaries of the free health screening expressed gratitude and called for voluntary enlistment to the club to effectively power such worthy support for the numerous masses, as government alone could not singularly shoulder such financial commitment that could alleviate challenges of the teeming masses. Among those who got the free health screening are Lion Elegushi, Leo Adegunwa as well as other beneficiaries such as Olori Kudirat Elegushi, the wife of the Late Oba Yekini Elegushi, Mr. Quadiri Aliu, Alhaji Jamiu Elegushi, Police Inspector Lateef Olota as well as Mr. Toyin Nwanze and Chidi Okafor, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Impact of vaccine hesitancy on COVID-19 response

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The number of people that have died worldwide in the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the three million mark as of April 18, 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, the introduction of the coronavirus vaccine is believed to provide protection against the pandemic. With the rise of vaccine hesitancy, experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) […]
Health

Late-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, […]
Health

Report: US firm aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Moderna’s proposed price for a two-dose course sold to governments compares with $39 for two doses under a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica