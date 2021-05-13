Leo Club offers free screening, advocates increased health budget

The Leo Club District 404A-1 has called for an increased budget in health and vocational education for Nigerians. Also, the group has advocated ending any chaos that may stem from frustration or chaos arising from limited budget allocation to health and vocational education.

The club made the call during the LEO Club’s free health screening which was held recently at the Ikate Elegushi Primary Health Centre, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki – Epe Expressway in Lagos. The free health screening was funded by the Leo Medical Team comprising the Leo Clubs from Eko Leo Club, Yaba Leo Club, as well as the UNILAG Leo Club, Akoka. During the screening, The Charter President, Ikate Elegushi Lions International, District 404A1, Lion Olori Aderonke Elegushi, the current Treasurer of the Club, along with the Leo’s Region One Director, Leo Yaqub Adegunwa, as well as other dignitaries and beneficiaries of the Maiden 2021 Leos, sponsored Free Health Screening Project, extolled the sterling virtues of the Leo Club Dis-trict 404A1 Lion International.

On their part, Lion Olori Aderonke, Leo Yaqub Adegunwa among others, appreciated the zeal of the organisers of the event, who showcased the nation’s potentials in creating such a very wonderful roadmap and the greater synergy between the masses and the leaders in authority for very vibrant socio-economic development, which could pave the way for a bright future for the youths and the nation Nigeria at large.

In addition, the beneficiaries of the free health screening expressed gratitude and called for voluntary enlistment to the club to effectively power such worthy support for the numerous masses, as government alone could not singularly shoulder such financial commitment that could alleviate challenges of the teeming masses. Among those who got the free health screening are Lion Elegushi, Leo Adegunwa as well as other beneficiaries such as Olori Kudirat Elegushi, the wife of the Late Oba Yekini Elegushi, Mr. Quadiri Aliu, Alhaji Jamiu Elegushi, Police Inspector Lateef Olota as well as Mr. Toyin Nwanze and Chidi Okafor, among others.

