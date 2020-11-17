Sports

‘Leone Stars’ll beat Eagles again’

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are banking on their impressive home record against Nigeria to win again on Tuesday in the Nations Cup qualifiers scheduled for Freetown.

 

Only on Friday, Eagles bungles a fourgoal lead to draw 4-4 with the visiting Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. A Sierra Leonean based journalist, Ahmid Shamel, on Sunday said the Leone Stars were fired up already with the draw recorded in Nigeria.

 

“We have a bunch of very strong and determined players who have high level of understanding.

 

The result in Nigeria is enough tonic for them to again do well in the home match. “At home, we have a good record. We have beaten Egypt, Senegal and Cote d’ Ivoire in our home before and Nigeria as well.

 

“We have played Nigeria five times in our home; we drew two, won two and lost one .

 

The players are working hard to preserve this good record on Tuesday.”

 

The Eagles arrived Sierra Leone on Monday on a chartered flight and moved to their base via ferry. Eagles with seven points from three matches will need the full points to move nearer the qualification ticket.

