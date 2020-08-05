Leroy Rosenior: Iheanacho can only get better

Ex-Fulham and Queens Park Rangers striker, Leroy Rosenior, says Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, can only get better after his impressive performance for the Foxes in the 2019/20 English Premier League season.

Recent reports say the Foxes are ready to listen to offers for Iheanacho in a bid to fund the purchase of £40m-rated Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard, who scored a hat-trick in the club’s 5-1 win over Hamilton in their opening game of the season on Sunday.

Despite the report, the former Fulham man believes the Nigerian can only get better after regaining his confidence at the club last season.

“It was difficult for him to settle because he’s not been the main man but when Brendan Rodgers worked on him, he became better, a lot calmer on the ball too but the fact is that he is a natural goal scorer and at the age he is, he can only get better,” Rosenior stated on EPL’s Fanzone.

“I think the problem with him is that he is only 23 years old and coming from Manchester City, there was a lot of pressure on him as people expected him to hit the ground running because £25m at that time was a lot of money, so it took a bit of a long time for him to settle,” he added.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals with four assists for Leicester in 26 appearances across all competitions last season.

