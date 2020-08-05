Sports

Leroy Rosenior: Iheanacho can only get better

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Leroy Rosenior: Iheanacho can only get better

Ex-Fulham and Queens Park Rangers striker, Leroy Rosenior, says Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, can only get better after his impressive performance for the Foxes in the 2019/20 English Premier League season.
Recent reports say the Foxes are ready to listen to offers for Iheanacho in a bid to fund the purchase of £40m-rated Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard, who scored a hat-trick in the club’s 5-1 win over Hamilton in their opening game of the season on Sunday.
Despite the report, the former Fulham man believes the Nigerian can only get better after regaining his confidence at the club last season.
“It was difficult for him to settle because he’s not been the main man but when Brendan Rodgers worked on him, he became better, a lot calmer on the ball too but the fact is that he is a natural goal scorer and at the age he is, he can only get better,” Rosenior stated on EPL’s Fanzone.
“I think the problem with him is that he is only 23 years old and coming from Manchester City, there was a lot of pressure on him as people expected him to hit the ground running because £25m at that time was a lot of money, so it took a bit of a long time for him to settle,” he added.
The 23-year-old scored 10 goals with four assists for Leicester in 26 appearances across all competitions last season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Real two points from title after surviving Granada scare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leaders Real Madrid moved to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada. France defender Ferland Mendy opened the scoring with a ferocious finish from a tight angle before countryman Karim Benzema doubled the lead. But Real were forced to endure a nervous second half after Darwin Machis […]
Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.   The Gabonese forward, […]
Sports Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

Posted on Author Reporter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

%d bloggers like this: